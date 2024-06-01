Festa Della Repubblica! Google Doodle Celebrates Italy's Republic Day 2024

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Google Doodle celebrated Italy's Republic Day or Festa della Repubblica on Sunday description stated,“This public holiday commemorates when Italy transitioned from a monarchy to a republic, giving the power back to the people. On this day in 1946, an institutional was held by universal suffrage to decide upon the nation's future.”It noted that after World War II, the Italian people wanted to permanently abolish the monarchy and introduce a republic.

Also Read: Earth Day 2024: Doodle features aerial beauty of planet's natural beauty. Check detailsMoreover, a referendum was held to decide upon the next form of government, and 12 million people voted in favour of the republic.“The following year, citizens celebrated the first-ever Republic Day in Rome in 1947,” added the description than 70 years later, the main festivities still occur in Rome, featuring parades, concerts, and ceremonies. The Tricolore, Italy's national flag, is raised high into the sky at the Altare della Patria.

The president also lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier each year. Friends and families gather for picnics, parties, and feasts and often visit places like the beach, historical monuments, parks, and more.

