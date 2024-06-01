Rising Ice Addiction In Bajaur: A Call For Action

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In the current era, while many positive developments are taking place, society is also grappling with some negative issues, one of which is the deadly drug known as "ice." This raises the question: what is ice addiction, and why is its use suddenly increasing in Pakistan? Alongside heroin, marijuana, alcohol, narcotic pills, injections, and syrups, ice has become a prevalent drug.

Ice, a drug introduced to the a few years ago, is becoming increasingly popular among the youth. Both boys and girls are falling prey to its allure. According to estimates, university and college students, as well as educated and upper-class individuals, are being drawn to this addiction.

Experts explain that ice is made from a chemical called methamphetamine, also known by other names such as meth, glass, and crystal meth. It appears as a crystalline powder, about the size of large grains of sugar or salt, and is usually heated in a fine glass. Thin bulb glass pipes are commonly used for its consumption. The rapid spread of ice addiction is causing significant harm to society, putting the younger generation on the brink of destruction.

The drug trade has also reached alarming levels in the tribal district of Bajaur, with hashish powder and ice addiction particularly rampant among the youth. In response to this dire situation, some residents of the Arang district in Bajaur have launched a campaign to create a drug-free society. This initiative, led by local youths, has been ongoing for the past year.

Village Chairman Sajid Khan, one of the campaign's leaders, explains that the friends decided collectively to combat the growing drug trade. A large protest against drugs was held in Arang Tauheedabad Bazaar, where participants appealed to the government to take decisive action against drugs. They criticized the administration for its failure to prevent drug trafficking and pledged to boycott drug dealers in the Arang area.

Khan further stated that they plan to secretly report the names of drug dealers to the nearest police station and expect a response within 15 days regarding the legal actions taken against these individuals. Engineer Hazoor, another campaign member, highlighted that Bajaur has long faced various challenges, including terrorism, unemployment, and government neglect. Now, systematic drug use is adding to these problems, affecting both common people and the educated class.

The environment-conscious friends include Daulat Khan, business community president, social worker Bakhtawar Jan, Muhammad Nawab, social worker Abdul Rauf, and many other youths. They believe the government must take immediate and necessary steps to combat drug abuse. This includes enhancing the capacity of institutions, launching a vigorous anti-drug campaign, enforcing strict laws, and promoting public awareness. A healthy society is essential for the country's and its people's true development.