Controversy Over M.Phil Studies For Education Officers In Swat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Swat, District Education Officer Shamim Akhtar has declared it for serving SDOs and Deputy DEOs of Grade 17 to pursue an M.Phil degree regularly . When asked about the legality of this under the ESTA-Code, Shamim Akhtar told TNN, "I am the immediate boss of these officers, and I have given them permission." She explained that as long as their official duties are not affected, no NOC is required, though their case has been sent to the secretariat for processing.

Shamim Akhtar emphasized that Swat's exceptional performance in various educational metrics proves that regular M.Phil studies have not hampered official duties. She credited the school headmistresses and governors' performance to the diligent work of the SDOs. Swat has been recognized for its PTC committee meetings, attendance rates, and provision of basic and learning-based facilities, all possible due to the proper execution of duties by the SDOs.

When questioned about the ESTA-Code, which prohibits officers from pursuing regular education during duty hours, she referred to a letter issued on August 3, 2022, by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department. The letter states that government servants should not attend classes during office hours but can attend outside office hours without formal permission, provided they inform their department heads.

The letter further instructs that if attending classes interferes with official duties, the Head of the Department may order the government servant to stop. Shamim Akhtar's stance is that her officers' studies do not interfere with their official duties.

However, Deputy DEO Male Fazal Khaliq disagreed, stating that the ESTA-Code is clear: government employees should not attend classes during office hours. He emphasized that any regular education must adhere to ESTA-Code regulations.

When asked if the DEO Female was overstepping her authority and misusing her powers, Fazal Khaliq affirmed that it would abuse authority if someone without the right to do so acted intentionally. The letter referred to by DEO Female advises dealing with such cases according to the instructions provided.

According to the letter's last paragraph, the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Elementary and Secondary Education Department now faces the question of what action will be taken. Furthermore, if the District Education Officer supports subordinate officers in flouting the ESTA-Code, the issue of who will hold her accountable remains unanswered.