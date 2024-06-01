Top 7 News On 1 June: Kharge Predicts 295+ Seats For INDIA Bloc, No Relief For Kejriwal, Kerala On Alert & More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top news of the day: On 1 June, a series of events are set to take place right from to business. Kharge said INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats in the Lok Sabha 2024. Delhi Court reserved the order on the interim bail plea moved by Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds. IMD has issued a red alert in the Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala Sabha Elections 2024: INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats, says Mallikarjun Kharge after opposition meeting in DelhiCongress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on Saturday that INDIA bloc will win 295+ seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, the results of which will be announced on June 4. Kharge's estimate came about an hour before the exit polls results for general elections are expected to be released. Read moreKerala weather: Red alert for heavy rainfall issued in Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode | See full IMD forecastThe India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in the Thrissur, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts of Kerala. The state has been experiencing heavy rain in isolated places, triggering landslides, uprooting trees, and waterlogging after the Southwest Monsoon commenced early over the state. Read morePlot to harm Salman Khan: Lawrence Bishnoi gang planned to harm actor with gun used to kill Sidhu Moose WalaThe Navi Mumbai police on Saturday revealed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was preparing to use a similar gun that was used to kill Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. The development came to the fore after Navi Mumbai police arrested four members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang for allegedly plotting to attack actor Salman Khan. Read moreExit Polls 2024: In a U-turn, Congress says all INDIA bloc parties to participate in debates todayIn a U-turn, Congress on Saturday said that INDIA bloc parties have decided to participate in the Lok Sabha election 2024 exit-polls debates on television today evening. The development comes a day after Congress and Samajwadi party, the alliance partners in the opposition parties coalition, on Friday announced said that they will not participate in exit-polls. Read moreNo relief to Arvind Kejriwal as Delhi court reserves order on bail pleaDelhi Court on Saturday reserved the order on the interim bail plea moved by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on medical grounds. The court has fixed June 5 for the pronouncement of the order. Read moreDinesh Karthik announces retirement from all formats of cricketDays after announcing retirement from the Indian Premier League tournament, ace Indian wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik on 1 June announced retirement from all formats of cricket. Read moreAfter DA, government hikes gratuity limit for central govt employees by 25%After increasing the Dearness Allowance (DA) by 4% on March 7, this year, the government has decided to raise the gratuity limit of central govt employees by 25%, effective from January 1, 2024. With this raise, the gratuity limit has increased from ₹20 lakh to ₹25 lakh. Read more

