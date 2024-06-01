               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Dubai: Top 15 Cheapest Universities Offering Undergraduate Courses


6/1/2024 5:02:52 AM

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 8:00 AM

Students in the UAE, or looking to move to the country, learn and grow in an environment that is home to people of various cultures – providing an enriching educational experience.

When it comes to Dubai, students receive many perks – from reduced price on the burger they grab between classes to slashed costs on the metro rides they take in the city – making it much more affordable.


If you are graduating high school soon and looking for options to pursue your higher education in Dubai, then, here are some options that would be easier on the pocket according to KHDA:


Number University Name Average Fees
1 Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology Dh21,650
2 Islamic Azad University (IAU) Dh24,638
3 Institute of Management Technology - Dubai Dh40,326
4 Moscow University for Industry and Finance (Synergy) Dh44,040
5 Manipal Academy of Higher Education Dh46,406
6 Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (Bits Pilani) Dubai Campus Dh49,800
7 University of Europe Dh50,820
8 Abu Dhabi University Dh51,157
9 Amity University Dubai Dh54,965
10 Curtin University Dh55,525
11 SAE Institute Dh56,790
12 Murdoch University, Dubai Dh56,991
13 British University in Dubai Dh57,292
14 University of Wollongong in Dubai Dh57,717
15 Saint Joseph University Dubai Dh57,960

