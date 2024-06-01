Dubai: Top 15 Cheapest Universities Offering Undergraduate Courses

Students in the UAE, or looking to move to the country, learn and grow in an environment that is home to people of various cultures – providing an enriching educational experience.

When it comes to Dubai, students receive many perks – from reduced price on the burger they grab between classes to slashed costs on the metro rides they take in the city – making it much more affordable.

If you are graduating high school soon and looking for options to pursue your higher education in Dubai, then, here are some options that would be easier on the pocket according to KHDA: