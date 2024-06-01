Dubai: Top 15 Cheapest Universities Offering Undergraduate Courses

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sat 1 Jun 2024, 8:00 AM
Students in the UAE, or looking to move to the country, learn and grow in an environment that is home to people of various cultures – providing an enriching educational experience.
When it comes to Dubai, students receive many perks – from reduced price on the burger they grab between classes to slashed costs on the metro rides they take in the city – making it much more affordable.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
If you are graduating high school soon and looking for options to pursue your higher education in Dubai, then, here are some options that would be easier on the pocket according to KHDA:
| Number
| University Name
| Average Fees
| 1
| Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology
| Dh21,650
| 2
| Islamic Azad University (IAU)
| Dh24,638
| 3
| Institute of Management Technology - Dubai
| Dh40,326
| 4
| Moscow University for Industry and Finance (Synergy)
| Dh44,040
| 5
| Manipal Academy of Higher Education
| Dh46,406
| 6
| Birla Institute of Technology and Science Pilani (Bits Pilani) Dubai Campus
| Dh49,800
| 7
| University of Europe
| Dh50,820
| 8
| Abu Dhabi University
| Dh51,157
| 9
| Amity University Dubai
| Dh54,965
| 10
| Curtin University
| Dh55,525
| 11
| SAE Institute
| Dh56,790
| 12
| Murdoch University, Dubai
| Dh56,991
| 13
| British University in Dubai
| Dh57,292
| 14
| University of Wollongong in Dubai
| Dh57,717
| 15
| Saint Joseph University Dubai
| Dh57,960
ALSO READ:
Dubai: Scholarships for outstanding Emirati students; eligibility, required documents, all you need to know
Dubai: 400 scholarships on offer for exceptional Emirati students in private schools
MENAFN01062024000049011007ID1108283636
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.