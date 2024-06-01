Video: Mother-To-Be Deepika Padukone Dons Body-Hugging Dress, Flaunts Baby Bump On Dinner Date With Family

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Deepika Padukone went out on Friday evening for supper with her mother, Ujjala Padukone. Several videos and photos of the are being shared on social media. She emerges from a restaurant in a black body-hugging dress, revealing her pregnant bulge. As soon as DeePee exited the Mumbai eatery, paparazzi swarmed her. Deepika and her husband Ranveer Singh confirmed their pregnancy earlier this year, with their first child due in September.

Furthermore, Deepika Padukone recently made news when netizens mocked her for not being pregnant and claimed her baby bulge was a forgery. Following this, Ranveer Singh turned to Instagram Stories to post cute photos of Deepika despite recent harassment.

Ranveer posted three recent photos of Deepika Padukone wearing a bright yellow Gauri and Nainika maxi dress while promoting her skincare company at an event. In one picture, he wrote, "My Sunshine". In the second photo, he wrote, "Uff! Kya Karun main? Marr Jaun?. In the third picture, in a fun way he wrote, "Buri nazar wale tera mooh kala."

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on work front

Ranveer was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani, which also starred Alia Bhatt. He is now working on his forthcoming Rohit Shetty flick Singham Again and will appear in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Deepika Padukone was last seen in cinema in Fighter. She will once again share screen space with Amitabh in the next film, Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas as the title character. In addition, she will play a significant role in Singham Again.