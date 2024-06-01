Enjoy Poolside Weekend Brunch At Holiday Inn Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Celebrate the weekend with Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre's brunch bliss Saturday offer.

Indulge in tantalising treats by the poolside and plunge into excitement with the hotel's amazing rooftop pool activities.

The offer began from May 25, 2024 and will be available on Saturdays every week.

Under the package, guest can enjoy delicious buffet brunch and two signature mocktails.

They can also enjoy movie screening, steam/sauna and DJ by the pool.

Dedicated kids play zone is also available as well as swimming lessons.

Guests and kids can also play with water guns and enjoy many more exciting pool activities.

Kids below 12 years of age can eat for free.

The package is priced at BDT 5000 net per person.

Buy One Get One free offer is available on selected bank cards.

Also, raffle draws will take place every month.

Lucky guests can win couple air tickets on domestic routes every month through the raffle draws.

The airticket courtesy goes to the country's popular private airline NOVOAIR.

The hotel invites guests to its pool this summer.