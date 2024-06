Let's Make Our Democracy More Vibrant And Participative: PM Modi Tells Voters

“Together, let's make our democracy more vibrant and participative,” the prime minister said on X.

Polling is being held in 57 seats, including in all constituencies of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides a few in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand.

Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi is also on Saturday.

“Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turnout in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers,” he said.

