Ukraine's Ground Forces Down 218 Russian Recon, Attack Drones In May

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Air defense units of Ukraine's Ground Forces in May took down 218 Russian reconnaissance and one-way attack drones.

That's according to Ground Forces Commander Oleksandr Pavlyuk , who reported the news via Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"In May 2024, the air defense units of the Ground Forces destroyed 218 aerial reconnaissance and attack unmanned aerial launched by the enemy," Pavlyuk noted.

These include 66 Shahed-131/136 UAVs, 37 Zala drones; six Supercams; 86 Lancets; 16 Orlan-10s; six Privet-82 drones; as well as another unmanned aerial vehicle.

Ukrainian air defense downs four Shahed drones, Iskander-K cruise missile

Pavlyuk also noted that in the conditions of intense hostilities, Ground Forces' units continue to intercept a significant number of tactical UAVs, including FPV drones, using electronic warfare means.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to British intelligence, the Russian army this month has suffered the largest personnel casualties since war-start.

According to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia's total combat losses in Ukraine as of May 31 have amounted to an estimated 507,650, including 1,390 in the past day alone.