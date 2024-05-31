Tazmin Brits, Nondumiso Shangase Return As South Africa Women Name Squad For Odis, Test Against India

(MENAFN- IANS) Johannesburg, May 31 (IANS) Opening batter Tazmin Brits and all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase have returned to South Africa's squad for the upcoming ODI series and one-off Test against India, the South Africa (CSA) said on Friday. Proteas women are scheduled to to India next month to play a multi-format series, including three ODIs, a one-off Test, and three T20Is.

South Africa have named a combined 16-member squad for the three ODIs and a one-off Test. The squad also features two uncapped players -- Annerie Dercksen and Mieke de Ridder. The ODI series will be part of the ICC Women's Championship 2022-25, starting in Bengaluru on June 16.

"The experienced squad features the return of SA Emerging all-rounder Nondumiso Shangase, who rejoins the national team for the first time since the Bangladesh tour in December 2023. Additionally, wicketkeeper Mieke de Ridder returns after missing the recent tour against Sri Lanka due to a hand injury," the CSA said in a release. "In another significant comeback, top-order batter Tazmin Brits has been named in the squad as she nears full recovery from knee surgery in mid-April. Brits will undergo a fitness test before the team departs, to determine the extent of her participation in the tour," it added.

The squad for the three-match T20I series, taking place from July 5 to 9 will be confirmed during the tour, the CSA said.

Among the nationally contracted players absent from the trip to India are Lara Goodall (minor hamstring), Chloe Tryon (back), and Ayanda Hlubi (groin), who are recovering from injuries. They will continue their rehabilitation back on home soil in a race to be available for the upcoming matches.

Before departing for India on June 8, the team will gather for a pre-tour camp in Tshwane from June 4 to 8 to fine-tune their skills in preparation for the conditions in the subcontinent.

Proteas Women interim head coach, Dillon du Preez commented:“Everyone's excited and looking forward to the tour to India. So far, preparation has been great. We had a big focus on options against spin and it was good to see the buy-in from the team. We also have new management involved, so this would be a great opportunity for them to find their feet before we come back and start our preparation for the World Cup.

“The key for us would be to assess the conditions as soon as possible, be calm under pressure, and try and play key moments in the game better than the opposition. We all know a series against India in India will always be tough.

“Looking at our previous series against Sri Lanka, as a team we agreed that we need to improve and be more consistent in our overall execution,” he added.

Proteas Women Convenor of Selectors, Clinton du Preez said:“We have a multi-format tour which requires various strategic thought processes, one being the ICC Women's Championship, and we're looking to strengthen our position on the log for automatic qualification.

“The T20Is are in preparation for the World Cup, and especially with this tour and the T20 World Cup being played on the subcontinent, this gives us a final opportunity to look at options within our squad as to how we set up for the upcoming World Cup,” du Preez concluded.

Proteas Women ODI and Test Squad: Laura Wolvaardt (Captain), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka (ODI squad only), Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Delmi Tucker.