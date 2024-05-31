PTI Senior Worker Challenges Minister Over Work Ethics And Bribery Allegations

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Peshawar: In a statement released from the office of Provincial Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Nadeem Uthman Khel, Vice President of the PTI Peshawar chapter, expressed his frustration over the lack of progress in addressing workers' issues despite his repeated visits to the health minister's office over the past week.





Nadeem Uthman Khel, Vice President of Peshawar and a prominent activist of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, has sought the opinion of Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur regarding the issues being faced by PTI workers.





Referring to the Chief Minister's previous statement, in which he advocated for breaking the heads of corrupt officials who demand bribes, Nadeem Uthman Khel posed a question to the Chief Minister: "If a minister fails to resolve workers' issues, what action should be taken against him? Should his head be broken too, or is the minister superior to the worker?" He further warned that if the workers' issues are not addressed, no minister will be allowed to work in their offices.





It is worth noting that a few days ago, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, while addressing a meeting in his native area in Dera Ismail Khan, stated that if any government official asks for a bribe from the public in exchange for services, their "head should be broken."