All-New 911 Carrera GTS With Lightweight T-Hybrid, Active Aerodynamics Unveiled

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Porsche rounds out its 2024 year of product launches with the iconic 911 Stuttgart. Porsche has fundamentally upgraded the iconic 911 sports car. The new 911 Carrera GTS is the first street-legal 911 equipped with a super-lightweight performance hybrid. The newly developed, innovative powertrain system, with 3.6 litres of displacement, delivers significantly improved driving performance.

The 911 Carrera GTS Coupé accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in 3.0 seconds and reaches a top speed of 312 km/h. The 911 Carrera will also be available immediately upon the launch of the new model. It is powered by a lightly modified 3.0-litre twin-turbo boxer engine that is more powerful than its predecessor's. The new 911 also features a revamped design, better aerodynamics, a fresh interior and upgraded standard equipment.

With the relaunch of its iconic model, Porsche has modernised four of its six model lines in just a few months: Panamera, Taycan, Macan and 911.

“Our product portfolio is younger than ever and highly attractive,” said CEO Oliver Blume.“It offers our customers even more customisation options and exclusive experiences.”

Inspired by motorsport: innovative performance hybrid

For the new 911 Carrera GTS models, Porsche's engineers used knowledge gained from motor racing as the basis for designing the hybrid system.

“We developed and tested a wide variety of ideas and approaches to arrive at the hybrid system that would suit the 911 perfectly. The result is a unique drive that fits into the overall concept of the 911 and significantly enhances its performance,” said Frank Moser, Vice President Model Lines 911 and 718.

The lightweight and powerful T-Hybrid system has a newly developed electric exhaust gas turbocharger.

An integrated electric motor, placed between the compressor and turbine wheel, instantaneously brings the turbocharger up to speed.

This immediately builds up boost pressure.

The electric motor in the exhaust gas turbocharger also functions as a generator. It generates up to 11 kW (15 PS) of electric power. This energy is extracted from the exhaust gas flow.

The wastegate-free electric turbocharger allows the use of only one turbocharger instead of the previous two, which ensures a more dynamic and responsive power delivery.

The powertrain also includes a permanent magnet synchronous motor integrated into the new, more powerful eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (PDK).

Even at idle speed, it supports the boxer engine with extra drive torque of up to 150 Nm and provides a power boost of up to 40 kW. Porsche couples both electric motors to a lightweight and compact high-voltage battery.

The new 911 Carrera can be ordered now as a Coupé and Cabriolet with rear-wheel drive. For the 911 Carrera GTS, all-wheel drive and the Targa body variant (exclusively offered with all-wheel drive) are also available.