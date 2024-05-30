EL PATRON PRODUCTIONS UNVEILS A DIVINE NEW SITCOM, WHAT WAS HEAVEN THINKING?

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

What Was Heaven Thinking?

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNTIED STATES, May 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- "WHAT WAS HEAVEN THINKING?"El Patron Productions is thrilled to announce the launch of their highly anticipated sitcom, "What Was Heaven Thinking?" This groundbreaking television series promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of heartwarming humor, wit, and fantastical elements.Imagine a modern-day psychologist offering marital advice to Adam and Eve, or a stressed-out Noah venting about another potential flood on a therapist's couch. "What Was Heaven Thinking?" takes viewers on this illuminating journey, where Dr. Emily, a witty psychologist in her 40s, finds herself unexpectedly counseling a cast of heavenly characters.Inspired by her best-selling book, "What Was Heaven Thinking?” Dr. Emily embarks on a new chapter by opening a practice with a divinely unique clientele. From angels struggling with workplace drama to biblical figures grappling with unresolved issues, Dr. Emily must navigate the capricious clash between her modern world and the outrageous antics of her divine patients. Can she keep her sanity as Emily struggles to keep her office antics and the heavenly chaos from spilling into her personal life?The show's brilliance lies in the contrasting backgrounds of its creators. "What Was Heaven Thinking?" boasts a fascinating creative duo. Emily Brenner, a Rabbi, nationally certified counseling psychologist, and family court judge brings a unique perspective honed by her experience in family law and counseling. On the other end of the spectrum is 2-time award-winning producer Thomas Cully, known for horror films like "The Devil Inside Me" and the upcoming psychological thriller "Shallow Descent." This seemingly unlikely partnership promises a show that's both refreshing and thought-provoking.For more information regarding El Patron Productions“What Was Heaven Thinking?” visit:

