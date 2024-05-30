Divya Khosla Predicts 'Superstar Singer 3' Contestant Will Make His Bollywood Debut Soon

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) Divya Khosla, who appeared on the stage of 'Superstar 3' was left highly impressed by the contestant Shubh Sutradhar on his performance on the track 'Gulmohar Gar Tumhara Naam', saying she feels he will make his debut soon.

The new episode is titled 'Second Inning', celebrating grandparents and their endless love.

The 14-year-old Shubh from Siliguri, West Bengal, part of Captain Arunita Kanjilal's team, captivated the audience with his heartfelt rendition of 'Gulmohar Gar Tumhara Naam' from the 1978 'Devata' starring Sanjeev Kumar and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

Talking about the performance, Divya, who came to promote her upcoming film 'Savi' said: "The atmosphere you created with your voice mesmerised us so much that we felt like we were in the 60s. You sang so beautifully that we didn't want you to stop; it was so beautiful and divine. I feel you will make your Bollywood debut soon."

Super Judge Neha Kakkar complimented Shubh, saying that he is blessed with a beautiful voice which is so precious.

"I had never heard this song before, and I have fallen in love with it after hearing it in your voice. It was so beautiful," added Neha.

'Superstar Singer 3' airs every Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony.

Meanwhile, 'Savi' is a jailbreak thriller also starring Harshvardhan Rane and Anil Kapoor.

An Abhinay Deo film, 'Savi', is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar, under the banners of Vishesh Films and T-Series. It is set to release in cinemas on May 31.