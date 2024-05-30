Young Driver From North Kashmir's Baramulla Found Dead Inside Truck In Samba

Quoting sources, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that the deceased driver was identified as Farooq Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Ahad Mir resident of Dangiwacha Baramulla. He was found inside his truck bearing registration number JK05E 9615, in the Nud area of Samba this morning.

Although he was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

A family member said that they are on their way to take the body of the deceased home for last rites.

