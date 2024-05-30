Indian cargo ship sinks off Yemen’s Socotra province, one crew member missing

(MENAFN) Yemeni authorities have reported the sinking of an Indian cargo ship off the coast of Socotra province in Yemen, carrying a significant shipment of cement from the United Arab Emirates intended for foreign military bases.



According to Saeed Al-Asmahi, director of the Coast Guard Forces in Socotra, the vessel, named Al-Jilani, went down approximately 30 nautical miles from the Socotra Archipelago. The ship was laden with 600 tons of cement at the time of the incident, as detailed by a Yemeni news agency.



Al-Asmahi further stated that local authorities in the province swiftly mobilized a rescue operation upon learning of the sinking. They managed to retrieve eight out of the nine crew members from the vessel, but tragically, one crew member remains missing.



In spite of the efforts of the rescue team, details surrounding the sinking and the circumstances leading up to it remain sparse.



As of now, there has been no immediate response or comment from Indian authorities regarding the incident. The lack of information from Indian sources leaves questions unanswered regarding the cause of the ship's sinking and the current status of the missing crew member.



The incident underscores the risks and challenges associated with maritime transport, especially in regions prone to geopolitical instability and hazardous maritime conditions.

