Working Visit Of Azerbaijan Defense Ministry's Leadership To Turkiye Continues

The working visit of the leaderships of the Ministry of Defenseand the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan toTürkiye continues, Azernews reports.
As part of the visit, the representatives visited Izmir'sDoganbey firing and exercise area and got acquainted with theDefense Industry Exhibition.
The guests were provided with detailed information aboutaircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, weapons and combat vehiclespresented at the exhibition.
