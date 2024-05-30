Awfis Space Solutions Debuts At 13 Per Cent Over Issue Price

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 30 (IANS) The shares of office space provider company, Awfis Space Solutions, debuted with positive gains on exchanges on Thursday. The company's shares opened at Rs 435, a 13.58 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 383 on the National stock exchange (NSE).
Shares of Awfis Space Solutions were listed at Rs 432 on the Bombay stock exchange (BSE) with a premium of 12.86 per cent.
The IPO of Awifs Space Solutions received a good response from the market. According to BSE data, the IPO was subscribed 108.56 times. The reserved quota for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 116.95 times, the reserved quota for non-institutional investors 129.81 times, and the reserved quota for retail investors subscribed 54.58 times.
The reserved quota for employees was subscribed 25.20 times.
In the IPO, a 75 per cent quota was reserved for QIBs, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and 10 per cent for retail investors.
Awfis Space Solutions provides office space to startups, MSMEs, corporates and MNC companies. The company also runs several co-working spaces.
MENAFN30052024000231011071ID1108274548
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.