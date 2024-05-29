Jordan Participates In International Council Of Nurses, Midwives In Geneva

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Muna led on Wednesday Jordan's participation in the 2024 Conference of the International Council of Nurses (ICN) and the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM) in Geneva, held in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The conference coincided with the 77th World Health Assembly, where health ministers from around the world gathered to discuss universal health coverage, the Sustainable Development Goals and crisis management, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Speakers at the conference praised Princess Muna's

contributions to the advancement of the nursing profession in Jordan and her“extraordinary” global efforts to support and motivate the nursing community.

During the event, Princess Muna met with several global, regional and Arab nursing leaders.



In a meeting with Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Princess Muna stressed the importance of cooperation and knowledge-sharing among Arab countries.

The conference addressed key issues related to nursing, including governance and the global status of nursing and midwifery human resources.

Recommendations from the conference focused on regulating migration of nurses, retaining talent, updating nursing curricula to keep pace with technological advances, building comprehensive health databases on nursing and midwifery, sharing information between countries, providing evidence-based research and practice, and empowering nurses and midwives in emergency management and policy-making, particularly in specialised roles within health institutions.