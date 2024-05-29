GCC Exchange Lands At Ras Al Khaimah International Airport!

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) GCC Exchange, a leading foreign exchange and remittance brand in the UAE has announced the opening of its two new branches at the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport (Arrival & Departure), thus expanding its presence to serve UAE Residents and Travelers.

The two new branches are stationed at the Arrival and the Departure Terminals of the airport. Travelers and customers can carry out their foreign currency exchange and remittance requirements right at the airport, facilitating a smooth travel experience. Today, GCC Exchange has 20 branches in the UAE. The new location aims to provide convenient access to financial services, including money transfers , foreign exchange, and bill payments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rajesh Himmatlal, Managing Director at GCC Exchange, said,“As a customer-centric brand, it gives us great joy to bring convenient solutions to our customers. We welcome you all to our new branches. Choosing Ras Al Khaimah Airport as a branch location was based on the service demand in the place. Our focus was on the benefits we could bring to travelers at the airport and now, they can utilize our service and enjoy an easier travel experience.”

Mr. Yash Rajesh, General Manager at GCC Exchange , said,“We are extremely delighted to add two more branches to our strong network. With more branches on the way, we have a positive anticipation that our audience will find a trustworthy, advanced, and accessible remittance and forex partner in us. Their loyalty is our reward. As we move ahead, we hope to make our services even more accessible to a wider customer base through branches, kiosks, and events.”

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Ras Al Khaimah International Airport Officials and GCC Exchange Management team along with the customers.

About GCC Exchange

GCC Exchange is an award-winning financial services brand founded in 2005 in the United Arab Emirates. The brand offers financial solutions including money transfer, foreign exchange, payroll solutions, and bill payments. The customer-centric ethos and the deployment of the latest technological advancements set GCC Exchange apart from its peers.

