Voices For Humanity Is Rockin' The Truth About Drugs With Dave Scattergood

Photo caption: Dave Scattergood saw the legalization of recreational marijuana use in Washington State as a gateway to further drug abuse among the youth. Now, he's working to educate a new generation of kids throughout the state on the devastating effects of drugs.

Washington was the first state to legalize the sale of marijuana for recreational use. In the aftermath of that legislation, drug-related crimes, drug overdose deaths and suicides (where toxicology tests indicated marijuana use) soared. Dave Scattergood understood clearly the tragedies that awaited young people who were not made aware of the true dangers of drugs. In turn, he partnered with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World, delivering the truth about drugs to help reverse the trend ushered in with the legalization of cannabis. Dave has been honored for his work educating over 300,000 people in the Seattle area on the devastating impact of drugs.

ABOUT DAVE SCATTERGOOD

Born and raised in Seattle, Washington, Dave Scattergood discovered his passion for drumming at a young age. He went on to play in rock bands during the heyday of Seattle's grunge scene. While he sidestepped drug use, he witnessed the devastating impact it had on some of Seattle's brightest talents. Later, after the tragedies accelerated with legalization of recreational marijuana, he grew concerned about his own kids being misled down the path of drug use. It was a“call-to-arms moment,” and he fought back by partnering with the Foundation for a Drug-Free World and educating kids on the real dangers of drugs. Today, Dave works with schools, government and civic institutions to bring the Truth About Drugs to Seattle's youth.

Dave Scattergood is the coordinator for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World in Washington.

The Scientology Network debuted on March 12, 2018. Since launching, the Scientology Network has been viewed in over 240 countries and territories in 17 languages. Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide. The network also showcases documentaries by independent filmmakers who represent a cross section of cultures and faiths, but share a common purpose of uplifting communities. Scientology Network's innovative content has been recognized with more than 125 industry awards, including Tellys, Communitas and Hermes Creative Awards.

Broadcast from Scientology Media Productions, the Church's global media center in Los Angeles, the Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and can be streamed at Scientology, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

