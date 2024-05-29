North Korean Leader Condemns South Korea's Military Exercises

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promised to take "extremelytough" actions against South Korea's show of force, Azernews reports.

According to the agency, on Tuesday, during a visit to theAcademy of Defense Sciences on the occasion of the 60th anniversaryof its foundation, Kim Jong-un said that the South Korean military"threatened our sovereignty with the use of weapons."

"This is a very dangerous provocation that cannot be ignored,and a game with fire, from which we cannot help but becomeenraged," he said.

The North Korean leader called the possession of a spy satellitean "inevitable" decision to protect its sovereignty and condemnedSouth Korea's military actions for a show of force.

The North Korean leader promised to take "absolute andoverwhelmingly harsh actions" against South Korea's rash decisionto demonstrate force in response to North Korea's satellitelaunch.

The South Korean and US Air Forces continue scheduled exercisesover the Yellow Sea, which began on May 27. More than 90 aircraftare taking part in the exercises.

On Monday, North Korea launched a satellite rocket towards theYellow Sea. Later, the missile disappeared from radar, itsfragments were found at sea. Pyongyang explained that the launchvehicle exploded in the air, most likely due to an enginemalfunction.