Delhi Water Crisis: Rs 2,000 Fine Imposed For Washing Car With Hose Amid Intense Heatwave

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi administration has issued directives to curb needless water use in order to alleviate the water deficit that the capital city is experiencing during the extreme summer heat. They announced the imposition of a Rs 2,000 fine for water-wasting activities, such hose-washing automobiles and utilising residential water for business or building projects.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has issued directions to Delhi Jal Board CEO A Anbarasu to form 200 teams to monitor and reduce cases of water wastage.

In a letter, Atishi said, "There is an acute heat wave in Delhi and a shortage of water supply since Haryana is not releasing Delhi's share of water. Under these circumstances, the conservation of water becomes extremely important. However, it has been seen that there is serious wastage of water in many parts of Delhi. There are also illegal connections taken by construction sites and commercial establishments, from water supply meant for domestic use. There is a need to crack down on this misuse of water."

"CEO DJB is hereby directed to immediately deploy 200 teams across Delhi to crackdown upon: 1. Washing of cars with pipes, 2. Overflow of water tanks and 3. Use of domestic water supply for construction or commercial purposes. These teams shall be deployed from 8 am tomorrow morning (30.05.2024), and shall impose a fine of Rs 2000 on anyone found wasting water; and shall disconnect any illegal water connections on construction sites or commercial establishments," she added.

Atishi had earlier claimed that Haryana had been withholding Delhi's water share since May 1 and that the government would be enacting a number of steps, including streamlining the water supply in the nation's capital.

According to her, if the city's Yamuna water supply does not improve in the upcoming days, the Delhi administration may file a case with the Supreme Court. The minister added that the government could be compelled to issue challans to citizens for tasks such as car wash.







