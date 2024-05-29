Heavy Police Deployment In Kanyakumari For PM Modi’S Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, May 29 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu police have deployed a heavy force in Kanyakumari where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to reach on Thursday.

The Prime Minister has announced that he will meditate at Vivekananda Rock Memorial on May 30, May 31 and June 1. He will reach Kanyakumari in a helicopter from Thiruvananthapuram by 4.45 p.m. on Thursday and return on June 1 by 3.25 pm to Thiruvananthapuram. He will fly to New Delhi from there.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pravesh Kumar told media persons that 3000 cops will be deployed for duty and multi-layer security will be in place.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Congress committee president, K. Selvaperunthugai has come out strongly against the visit of the Prime Minister to Kanyakumari for meditation at the Vivekananda Rock memorial.

In a post on social media platform ,'X', Selvaperunthugai said,“The Election Commission of India should not give permission for such a programme as the Model Code of Conduct Rules are in force as per the Representation of People's Act."

The Congress leader said that PM Modi was trying for a silent campaign by his three-day meditation.

He added that the party would send a letter to the Election Commission in this regard and if necessary would also move the court against it.