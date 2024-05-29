Hotwire Launches Global AI Innovation Team & First AI Tool

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON – Global Technology

agency Hotwire has launched an AI Innovation team and the first of a suite of proprietary AI tools to help clients understand how their brands and products show up in generative AI and chatbots.



The agency has appointed Sven Winnefeld (pictured) as vice president, AI Innovation to lead the new team globally, advising clients on AI strategies and communications programs as well as developing further AI tools. Winnefield, who is based in Frankfurt, has been at Hotwire for more than eight years and was previously a strategy director.



Hotwire's first AI tool, GAIO, allow brands to use Generative Artificial Intelligence Optimisation (GAIO) to understand brand mentions on AI platforms including ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini and Perplexity.



The tool identifies the most prominent answers and sources to show how generative AI-powered research and responses are impacting brand reputation and visibility, and inform how media outlets, channels and influencers are prioritised in the development of PR and communications strategies.



Hotwire global CEO Heather Kernahan said:“According to MuckRack's State of AI in PR 2024 report, 64% of PR pros now use generative AI tools, compared to just 28% a year ago. This rapid adoption will shape how AI is used in PR and marketing to engage target audiences and stakeholders. By launching a team dedicated to AI innovation for communications and marketing, we can set our clients ahead of competitors through unique AI insights and technologies, done responsibly.”



Winnefeld added:“As consumers and B2B buyers increasingly turn to Generative AI for research it will only become more important that marketing and communications teams understand how consumers are using these tools and develop strategies to best position their company and products. This tool is just the start from Hotwire on working with AI to give our clients the insights they need to create the most effective marketing and communications programs for the future.”



Earlier this year, Hotwire launched the

Brand Narratives in the Age of AI

report in partnership with think tank House of Beautiful Business. The report features input from journalists, cyber-psychologists, designers and brand leaders, and includes a brand positioning framework that comms and marketing leaders can use to benchmark and craft AI narratives.

