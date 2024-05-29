UN Secretary-General strongly condemns airstrikes on displaced citizens in Rafah

(MENAFN) António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, has strongly condemned the air strikes targeting tents housing displaced individuals in the city of Rafah. In a statement attributed to his official spokesperson, he expressed profound sadness at the loss of life and injuries resulting from the strikes, particularly among numerous children. Guterres emphasized the urgent necessity to halt the ongoing horror and suffering immediately.



The Secretary-General lamented the significant loss of life on both sides of the conflict, with over 36,000 Palestinians and around 1,500 Israelis killed in the continuing acts of violence. He specifically denounced the heinous terrorist acts perpetrated by Hamas and other armed Palestinian groups in Israel in October 2023, as well as the devastating Israeli offensive on Gaza and the persistent indiscriminate rocket fire towards Israel.



Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Guterres underscored the dire threat of man-made famine exacerbating the already dire situation. He reiterated his call for an immediate ceasefire and the unconditional release of all hostages, citing recent binding orders issued by the International Court of Justice that must be adhered to.



Furthermore, the Secretary-General emphasized the imperative for Israeli authorities to facilitate the swift, safe, and unimpeded delivery of humanitarian assistance to those in need. He urged the opening of all crossings to ensure access for humanitarian organizations, enabling the delivery of aid to all civilians throughout Gaza without obstruction.

MENAFN29052024000045015682ID1108270688