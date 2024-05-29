From Aadhaar Card Update To Driving License Rules: Key Rules Changing From June 1

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The beginning of June will bring various changes related to the Aadhaar card update guidelines, LPG cylinder prices, New Driving License rules, etc. Most of these changes are likely to impact our daily lives and may also add to our household budget. Take a look at the key changes in rules and guidelines from June 1.

Also Read: Before market

Opens: 9 essential things to know at 9 am on May 29, 2024LPG cylinder pricesOil companies will change liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder prices on June 1 as part of their monthly price revision practice. LPG cylinder prices are adjusted on the first of every month. These companies reduced the price of LPG cylinders in May, and there is a chance that they may further reduce the price of commercial cylinders Read: Bank Holidays in June 2024: Banks will remain closed on THESE 12 days. Check all details hereNew Driving License RulesThe Ministry of Road Transport and Highways announced several new driving license rules that will come into effect on June 1. Under the new rules, individuals can take driving tests at private training centres, and there will be no compulsion to take tests at government RTOs. Only those centres authorised by the government can take driving license applicants' tests Read: New driving license rules in India makes driving tests at RTO optional. Here's what will change from June 1Under the new rules, the government will eliminate around 900,000 old government vehicles and enforce stricter car emission standards. People violating traffic rules will be fined a larger amount. Fine for speeding will remain as it is, but thefine imposed in cases of a minor driving the vehicle is ₹25,000. The vehicle owner's registration will also be cancelled card updateAadhaar card holders can update their information in the ID for free till June 14 online. Moreover, users can simply update their Aadhaar card offline by paying ₹50 for every update. UIDAI said that the service is available only on myaadhaar portal till 14 June Read: Deadline to update Aadhaar card for free extended till 14 JuneBank Holidays

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s holiday calendar, banks will remain shut for 10 days in June. These designated holidays include Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and other holidays in the month, including Raja Sankranti and Eid

Adha.

