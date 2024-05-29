Why Invest In Content Moderation Services Market Size Reach USD 26.3 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global content moderation services market was valued at USD 8.5 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 26.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Growing adoption of learning management system for corporate training and awareness among students have boosted the growth of the global content moderation services market. Advent of social networking platforms and adoption of novel technologies would open new opportunities in the market.

The content moderation services market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment mode, content type, organization size, industry vertical, and region. On the basis of component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. On the basis of deployment model, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. On the basis of content type, it is categorized into image, text and video. On the basis of organizational size, the market is segmented into SMEs and large enterprises. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is categorized into BFSI, IT and telecom, government, healthcare, education, transportation, media & entertainment, energy and utilities, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario:

● The Covid-19 changed business operations scenario in the corporate world. With physical contact no longer being an acceptable form of communication, businesses and companies shifted toward content moderation services to maintain productivity.

● Several countries such as the US and Europe required certain employees to work remotely for extended period, which fueled the market growth.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the global content moderation services market. The adoption of content moderation services provides numerous benefits to the industry such as streamlining the business process, eliminating the manual process, and reducing the time and costs. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.5% during the forecast period, as adoption of content moderation services enhances software implementation, maximizes the value of existing installation by optimizing it, and minimizes the deployment cost & risks, and others.

By deployment mode, the cloud segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2022 to 2031. Factors such as the rise in the adoption of cloud-based content moderation services due to low cost and easier maintenance drive the growth of the global content moderation services market. However, the on-premise segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market, due to the numerous advantages offered by the on-premise deployment such as a high level of data security and safety.

By region, the global content moderation services market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to adoption of content moderation services to meet increasing demands from today's businesses to enhance their business process and improve the customer experience. However, the market across LAMEA is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. The adoption of content moderation services in this region assists in improving the business operation and increasing the company's profitability.

The key players that operate in the content moderation services market analysis are Alibaba Cloud, Alphabet Inc., Amazon Web Services Inc., Appen Limited, Besedo Global Services AB, Cogito Tech LLC, Genpact Limited, Microsoft Corporation and Wipro Limited.

Lastly this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

