Who Is Neelkanth Mishra? Economist Appointed As Executive Director At The World Bank

MENAFN - Live Mint) Economist Neelkanth Mishra has been appointed as India's Executive Director at the World Bank, marking a significant addition to the country's representation at one of the world's leading multilateral financial institutions.

The appointment, approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), will be for a tenure of three years at the World Bank headquarters in Washington, DC. Mishra will succeed Parameswaran Iyer, whose tenure has been extended until Mishra assumes office.

A leading voice on India's economy

Mishra is widely regarded as one of India's most respected economists and market strategists. He currently serves as Chief Economist at Axis Bank and is also Head of Global Research and a Whole-Time Director at Axis Capital.

Before joining Axis Group in 2023, he spent nearly two decades at Credit Suisse, where he served as Managing Director, India Strategist and Co-Head of Equity Strategy for the Asia-Pacific region.

Over the years, Mishra has consistently been ranked among India's top analysts.

Key government and policy roles

Apart from his corporate responsibilities, Mishra has played an influential role in public policy.

He is a part-time member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), which advises the government on economic and policy matters.

He also serves as:

Part-time Chairperson of the Unique Identification Authority of India, which manages Aadhaar.

Part-time member of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Mishra has additionally advised several government committees and institutions, including:

The 15th and 16th Finance Commissions.

The India Semiconductor Mission.

The Revenue Neutral Rate (RNR) Committee on GST.

The FRBM Review Committee on fiscal responsibility reforms.

Educational background

Mishra is an alumnus of Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur, where he graduated in Computer Science and Engineering.

He received the Director's Gold Medal in 1997 and secured an All India Rank of 4 in the IIT entrance examination. In recognition of his achievements, IIT Kanpur conferred upon him the Distinguished Alumnus Award in 2020.

Career across technology, finance and research

Before establishing himself as one of India's best-known economists, Mishra worked in the technology and corporate sectors.

His career includes stints at:

Infosys, where he worked as a Senior Technical Architect.

Hindustan Unilever Limited.

Entrepreneurial ventures of his own.

He has also conducted research and strategy work across sectors such as metals and mining, pharmaceuticals, semiconductors, technology and Asian equity markets, working from Mumbai, Singapore and Taipei.

What will he do at the World Bank?

As Executive Director, Mishra will represent India at the World Bank's Board, which oversees lending operations, development projects, financial policies and governance decisions.

The position is considered one of India's most important economic diplomacy roles, as it involves shaping discussions on global development financing, infrastructure investment, poverty reduction and economic growth initiatives.

His appointment comes at a time when India is seeking a stronger voice in international financial institutions and greater influence in shaping the global development agenda.