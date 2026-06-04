T20 Mumbai League: Shreyas Iyer Credits Fielding For Mumbai Falcons' Victory Over MSC Maratha Royals

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) SOBO Mumbai Falcons' star player Shreyas Iyer on Thursday gave credit to their fielding and the comeback with the ball after the Power-play, which helped them register their first victory of the T20 Mumbai League 2026, overcoming MSC Maratha Royals by three wickets in a contest that swung dramatically before being settled in the final over at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.

Mumbai Falcons came back strongly with the ball and restricted Maratha Royals to 152/9 in 20 overs with Akash Parkar (3-22) and Yash Dicholkar (3-25) claiming three wickets each. Chasing 153, Aditya Tare (42) and Shreyas Iyer (30) shared a crucial partnership to help Mumbai Falcons to a three-wicket victory.

"It was an exciting game. The highlight of the game was our fielding - the way we took catches, the stops, and also the comeback after the sixth over. That was crucial for us. It changed the momentum and restricted them to 150. Looking at the scoreboard and the wicket, I thought it would be a comfortable chase," Iyer said after the match at the Wankhede Stadium.

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Tare set the tone with an aggressive 42 off just 19 deliveries, while Ishan Mulchandani chipped in with a composed 29 as the pair stitched together a 57-run opening stand.

The momentum continued when India batter Shreyas Iyer entered as the Impact Player and immediately made his presence felt. Mixing timing with power, Iyer struck 30 off 24 balls, including two boundaries and two sixes, helping the Falcons surge to 106/2 by the 12th over and seemingly putting the chase beyond doubt.

However, the match took an unexpected turn after Iyer's dismissal. The Royals mounted a spirited comeback, striking regularly and reducing the Falcons from a position of comfort to a state of uncertainty. Four wickets fell for just 21 runs as the pressure shifted onto the chasing side and hopes of a Royals revival grew.

"We got a tremendous start from Tare and, although there was a bit of a crumble in the middle, the players held their instincts pretty well. To finish it in the last over was the icing on the cake. What stood out for me was the intent we showed, especially right from ball one. That was the hallmark of the game," said Shreyas Iyer.

Iyer said the T20 Mumbai League 2026 is a great opportunity for the players. "The players are gaining experience at this level, and I'm sure they'll learn through the hardships and failures they've seen in the last couple of games and come back stronger in their attitude and approach going forward," Shreyas Iyer concluded.