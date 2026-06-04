T20 Mumbai League 2026: Suryakumar Yadav's Poor Form Continues As His T20I Captaincy Exit Looms

Amid reports of his potential sacking from the T20I captaincy and exclusion from the upcoming Ireland and England tours, Suryakumar Yadav's struggles continued as he was dismissed cheaply during Triumphs Knights MNE's T20 Mumbai League 2026 clash against the Bandra Blasters at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, June 4.

Suryakumar has been in the news of late, as the BCCI selection committee, led by Ajit Agarkar, is reportedly considering moving on from the veteran Indian batter not only as a captain but also as an active member of the squad. Despite leading the Men in Blue to the T20 World Cup 2026 in February, the 35-year-old now faces a precarious future.

Suryakumar Yadav's struggles with his form over the last year and his moderate performance in IPL 2026 have reportedly forced the BCCI to prioritize a long-term succession plan, to build a core group in mind for the 2028 T20 World Cup and the Los Angeles Olympics.

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No End to Suryakumar Yadav's Struggles

Suryakumar Yadav-led Triumphs Knights MNE lost to Bandra Blasters, led by Suved Parkar, by four wickets in their opening match of the T20 Mumbai League 2026. The focus on Suryakumar, whose consistent performances since 2025 have put him in the immense spotlight and further intensified following reports that the BCCI selection committee is considering moving on from him as both T20I captain and as an active squad member.

Following a moderate outing for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2026, where he scored 270 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 20.76 and a strike rate of 147 in 13 matches, the veteran batter has found it increasingly difficult to silence his critics. Since his place in the T20I squad is reportedly in jeopardy, Suryakumar is under immense pressure to rediscover his rhythm.

However, there was no end to the veteran batter's struggle as he was dismissed for 19 off 11 balls and 4 off 6 balls in Triumphs Knights MNE's first two matches against North Mumbai Panthers and Bandra Blasters.

Suryakumar Yadav's sad walk back to the pavilion after getting out for 4 runs off 6 balls. His poor form continues team ➡️ IPL ➡️ T20 Mumbai League the story remains the same everywhere. Surya's bat has stayed quiet. twitter/Dbh3rF5Ggg

- 45 (@rushiii_12) June 4, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav's cheap dismissal in both outings of the T20 Mumbai League has not only intensified the ongoing debate regarding his immediate future as India's white-ball leader and his spot in the national side but also raised fresh concerns over his form at a time when selectors are reportedly reassessing the team's core ahead of the 2028 T20 World Cup cycle.

Fans Urge Patience as 'Mr. 360' Faces His Toughest Test

Suryakumar Yadav's two consecutive batting failures in the T20 Mumbai League 2026 amid the reports of possible sacking from T20I captaincy have sparked a wave of reactions on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with fans and cricket enthusiasts deeply divided, with the online discourse oscillating between intense frustration and protective loyalty.

Taking to their X handles, fans and cricket enthusiasts expressed a mix of concern, sympathy, and frustration, with many attributing Suryakumar Yadav's poor form to the pressure created by reports surrounding his captaincy and place in the national side. While some urged patience, describing his struggles as a temporary phase and backing him to bounce back, others questioned his prolonged dip in form.

However, many suggested the veteran batter take a break from cricket to reset mentally and physically after five months of gruelling T20 cricket, including the T20 World Cup 2026 and the IPL 2026.

How could someone play well when such negative things going around him, just saw him playing he was looking totally out of the zone bhau stay strong...You have achieved a lot in such short span RoMan (@SkyXRohit1) June 4, 2026

It's just a minor speed bump. Every great player goes through tough patches."

- Cricket Wisdom (@Cricketadd75277) June 4, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav got out for just 4 runs off 6 balls. Neither time nor luck seems to be on his side right now, but tough phases don't last forever. Stay strong, SKY - better days are coming. ❤️✨ twitter/hxzZdEfRET

- Rohit Nation (@Rohitnation45) June 4, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 4 off 6 balls in the T20 Mumbai League has already been removed from the captaincy of the Indian team and has also been dropped from the squad. His poor form has continued for a long time now.I can't understand what suddenly happened to... twitter/uXBLNc9HLm

- TEJASH (@LoyleRohitFan) June 4, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav dismissed for 4 (6) in his second match of the T20 Mumbai League looks completely out of form at the moment. He has already been dropped from the Indian team and removed from the captaincy, and his performances over the last year have been disappointing.... twitter/K5wjp16dwD

- Indian Cricket Ministry (@ICM_News45) June 4, 2026

Surya Kumar Yadav:-- Lost his captain role after the World Cup- Poor IPL 2026 Scored only 270 runs with a low 20.77 avrg- Might get dropped from India future T20 team- Failed to score runs in the local Mumbai LeagueGoing from a World Cup-winning captain to losing your... twitter/CWipavw6Jj

- Shariq (@CricBhakt7380) June 4, 2026

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed for just 5 runs off 6 balls while playing in a T20 Mumbai League match today. The reports circulating about him being removed from the captaincy and possibly being dropped from the team may be affecting him mentally. It seems those discussions are... twitter/KFWW3OoyAw

- 45 (@rushiii_12) June 4, 2026

Nothing going right in the favor of Suryakumar Yadav at this moment. He should take a break from cricket and comeback fresh. twitter/UmYySSV2tk

- Mumbai Indians FC (@MIPaltanFamily) June 4, 2026

Unreal downfall this for Suryakumar yadav, this guy is in serious out of form, first ipl & now mumbai premier league he is completely out of touch, need a lil break #MPL #CricketTwitter

- Sachin Sushil Tiwari (@SachinT115) June 4, 2026

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Shreyas Iyer is set to replace Suryakumar Yadav as T20I captain, and a seismic decision was taken during the BCCI's Apex Council Meeting in Mumbai. The BCCI selection committee is likely to unveil a new T20I captain during India's squad announcement for the Ireland and England T20I series on Saturday, June 6.

In his T20I career, Suryakumar Yadav has aggregated 3272 runs, including 4 centuries and 25 fifties, at an average of 36.35 and a strike rate of 162.94 in 113 matches. As a captain, Suryakumar led the Men in Blue to 40 wins in 52 T20I outings, with a win percentage of 76.92, making him one of the most successful T20I captains in India's history.

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