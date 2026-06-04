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XAG/USD Forecast Today 04/06: Stuck In Range (Video&Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- Silver has fallen during trading here on Wednesday as we continue to see a lot of back-and-forth action. Quite frankly, this is a market that is going to continue to pay close attention to interest rates. And unfortunately, interest rates remain stubbornly high and that, of course, works against the value of silver.
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