Haryana To Widen All 12-Foot Roads To 18 Feet By March 2027: CM Saini

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has directed that the work of widening all 12-foot-wide roads in the state to 18 feet must be completed by March 2027. The Chief Minister issued these directions while chairing a review meeting of the five-year roadmap and action plan of the Public Works Department (Buildings and Roads) under Haryana Vision-2047 at the Haryana Civil Secretariat on Thursday.

He said that well-maintained roads of adequate width are essential for ensuring convenience and safe mobility for the public. In line with the earlier announcement made by the Chief Minister, directed that the width of all 12-foot-wide roads in the state be increased to 18 feet and that the work be completed before the end of the current financial year.

Reviewing the progress of the project, departmental officers informed the Chief Minister that Haryana currently has 3,240 kilometres of 12-foot-wide link roads that are being widened to 18 feet. Of these, widening work on 1,696 kilometres is presently underway, while the remaining 1,544 kilometres will also be widened during the current year, a release said.

State-wide Road Network Enhancement

The Chief Minister further directed the department to ensure high construction quality and provide proper road signage, berms and road markings, including white edge lines, on all roads.

Urban Beautification and Pollution Control

Nayab Singh Saini said that to reduce dust, heat and pollution in urban areas, paver blocks or green grass should be developed along roadsides.

Officers informed that, in the first phase, 138 roads covering a total length of 368 kilometres across six urban centres have been identified for the project. Under this initiative, roadside tiling and green belts will be developed in Sonipat, Faridabad, Gurugram, Panipat, Rohtak and Karnal districts. The Chief Minister said that this work must be completed by November 2027.

Improving Connectivity and Removing Bottlenecks

Reviewing ongoing efforts to eliminate manned railway crossings and improve road connectivity, officers informed that the work is being undertaken through various departments in coordination with the Railways. However, some projects remain pending due to the non-availability of approvals from the Railway authorities. The Chief Minister directed officers to prepare a list of all such pending cases and said that he would personally take up the matter with the Union Railway Minister to remove the bottlenecks. He also directed the department to complete all works falling within its own jurisdiction on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the progress of bypass projects being undertaken across the state for the convenience of commuters. Officers apprised him that out of 17 bypasses under construction, work on four has already been completed, while construction is in progress on several others. In some cases, land availability remains a challenge. The Chief Minister directed officers to expedite land acquisition through the concerned Deputy Commissioners and ensure timely completion of these projects.

He also asked the department to prepare a proposal for constructing a road for light vehicles beneath the elevated track in Kurukshetra.

Vision for a Sustainable Haryana

Comprehensive Solar Power Plan

The Chief Minister directed officers to prepare a comprehensive plan for installing solar panels on all government buildings, warehouses, Market Committee sheds and residential houses across the state so that Haryana can significantly reduce its dependence on purchasing electricity from outside sources. He said that by 2028, no building in the state should remain without a solar panel installation.

To achieve this objective, assistance should be taken from Central and State Government schemes as well as private sector participation. He further stated that, in addition to Central Government incentives, the State Government would also provide separate subsidies to encourage public participation.

The Chief Minister also directed officers to formulate an attractive scheme for installation of solar panels in industrial units and to make necessary amendments to building regulations and codes wherever required.

Expanding Electric Vehicle Infrastructure

Saini directed that all newly constructed government buildings should include provisions for electric vehicle charging stations, noting that financial assistance for such facilities is available from the Central Government.

He further stated that at least one EV charging station should be available within every 50-kilometre radius across the state to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles among citizens.

Water Conservation Measures

The Chief Minister also directed officers to prepare an action plan for installing rainwater harvesting systems in all buildings.

New Infrastructure Projects

Reviewing the proposal for construction of new rest houses in Kurukshetra and other districts, the Chief Minister said that foundation stones for the new rest houses would be laid simultaneously across the state on August 15. He informed that a new state-of-the-art rest house equipped with modern amenities would be constructed in Kurukshetra at a cost of Rs 78 crore.

The Chief Minister also issued detailed directions regarding the implementation of various other departmental initiatives and development projects.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)