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RBC, Quebecor, Canaccord At 52-Week Highs On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> Bird Construction Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $64.01. Bird announced in mid-May that DBRS Limited has assigned the Company an investment-grade Issuer Rating of BBB (low) with a Stable trend.
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Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.66. Canaccord announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Fourth-quarter revenue of $612.7 million, an increase of 33.2% over the same period in the prior fiscal year and the third highest quarterly revenue on record. Fourth-quarter net income before taxes of $89.1 million, an increase of 176.3% or $56.8 million year-over-year
Crescita Therapeutics Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 79 cents. Wednesday, Crescita announced the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement with ClinActiv Holdings Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to which the Purchaser acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company in exchange for cash consideration of $0.80 per Share.
DRI Healthcare Trust (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.87. Total Income: $50.6 million, a 15% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 90%, normalized to 91% excluding non-recurring costs.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.00. Enablence Thursday announced today a Q1FY27 customer order for its FR8 wavelength management products to support next-generation 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers for high-growth AI hyperscalers and other high performance computing (HPC) applications in North America. The Q1FY27 order is valued at $5.3 million with products beginning to ship in Q4FY26.
First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.01. First Atlantic announced that it has received a supplemental exploration permit from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Mineral Lands Division, supplementing its existing drilling programs.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.09. Fox River announced in mid-May it has obtained an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed arrangement involving Fox River and Avenir Minerals Limited to be implemented pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (GLAD.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.51. Gladiator Metals announced the latest assay results from Cub East, confirming exceptional high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization across multiple drill holes. Step-out drilling has successfully extended high-grade strike continuity to over 80 metres, solidifying Cub East as a major discovery within the Bear Cub trend.
Frontera Energy Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.26. Frontera Energy Corp. said earlier this week it had completed the sale of its Colombian exploration and production assets to Parex Resources Inc. in a deal valued at US$750 million including assumed debt.
Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.78. Highwood Asset announced Tuesday it had entered into a definitive asset purchase and sale agreement to sell its Wilson Creek assets to Obsidian Energy Ltd. for up to $112 million.
KP Tissue Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.67. KP Tissue announced its notice of annual meeting of shareholders and management information circular are now available on KPT's website.
Kingsview Minerals Ltd (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.37. In early May, Kingsview announced it would it would acquire a new property in Southeast New Brunswick. The transaction will be completed by the issuance of common shares of the Company. The purchase price will be 550,000 common shares priced at $0.50 per share for a total of $275,000. Further details, including the property's location and anticipated exploration plans, will be released on the closing of the transaction.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.50. In mid-May, Mullen announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.07 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on May 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on June 15.
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $67.95. Quebecor recently reported past first-quarter 2026 results, with sales rising to C$1,395.2 million and net income reaching C$225.4 million, alongside higher earnings per share versus a year earlier.
Royal Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $270.40. This week, TD Securities lifted the price target on RBC to $272 from $267 on May 29 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
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Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $13.66. Canaccord announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2026. Fourth-quarter revenue of $612.7 million, an increase of 33.2% over the same period in the prior fiscal year and the third highest quarterly revenue on record. Fourth-quarter net income before taxes of $89.1 million, an increase of 176.3% or $56.8 million year-over-year
Crescita Therapeutics Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of 79 cents. Wednesday, Crescita announced the closing of the previously announced plan of arrangement with ClinActiv Holdings Inc. and its wholly-owned subsidiary, pursuant to which the Purchaser acquired all the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company in exchange for cash consideration of $0.80 per Share.
DRI Healthcare Trust (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $18.87. Total Income: $50.6 million, a 15% year-over-year increase. Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 90%, normalized to 91% excluding non-recurring costs.
Enablence Technologies Inc. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $14.00. Enablence Thursday announced today a Q1FY27 customer order for its FR8 wavelength management products to support next-generation 800G and 1.6T optical transceivers for high-growth AI hyperscalers and other high performance computing (HPC) applications in North America. The Q1FY27 order is valued at $5.3 million with products beginning to ship in Q4FY26.
First Atlantic Nickel & Cobalt Corp (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.01. First Atlantic announced that it has received a supplemental exploration permit from the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Mineral Lands Division, supplementing its existing drilling programs.
Fox River Resources Corporation (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.09. Fox River announced in mid-May it has obtained an interim order of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in connection with the proposed arrangement involving Fox River and Avenir Minerals Limited to be implemented pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act.
Gladiator Metals Corp. (GLAD.V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $2.51. Gladiator Metals announced the latest assay results from Cub East, confirming exceptional high-grade copper, gold, and silver mineralization across multiple drill holes. Step-out drilling has successfully extended high-grade strike continuity to over 80 metres, solidifying Cub East as a major discovery within the Bear Cub trend.
Frontera Energy Corp (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $16.26. Frontera Energy Corp. said earlier this week it had completed the sale of its Colombian exploration and production assets to Parex Resources Inc. in a deal valued at US$750 million including assumed debt.
Highwood Asset Management Ltd. (V) Hit a new 52-Week High of $5.78. Highwood Asset announced Tuesday it had entered into a definitive asset purchase and sale agreement to sell its Wilson Creek assets to Obsidian Energy Ltd. for up to $112 million.
KP Tissue Inc (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $12.67. KP Tissue announced its notice of annual meeting of shareholders and management information circular are now available on KPT's website.
Kingsview Minerals Ltd (C) Hit a new 52-Week High of $1.37. In early May, Kingsview announced it would it would acquire a new property in Southeast New Brunswick. The transaction will be completed by the issuance of common shares of the Company. The purchase price will be 550,000 common shares priced at $0.50 per share for a total of $275,000. Further details, including the property's location and anticipated exploration plans, will be released on the closing of the transaction.
Mullen Group Ltd. (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $22.50. In mid-May, Mullen announced today that it has declared a monthly dividend of $0.07 per Common Share payable to the holders of record of Common Shares at the close of business on May 31, 2026. The dividend will be paid on June 15.
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) Hit a new 52-Week High of $67.95. Quebecor recently reported past first-quarter 2026 results, with sales rising to C$1,395.2 million and net income reaching C$225.4 million, alongside higher earnings per share versus a year earlier.
Royal Bank of Canada (T) Hit a new 52-Week High of $270.40. This week, TD Securities lifted the price target on RBC to $272 from $267 on May 29 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares.
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