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Sangoma Technologies Corporation

Sangoma Technologies Corporation


2026-06-04 03:12:12
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:45 AM EST - Sangoma Technologies Corporation: Announced that Larry Stock has elected to retire from his role as Chief Financial Officer effective June 30, following nearly six years of distinguished service to the Company. Upon his retirement, Stock will remain available to the Company in a senior advisory capacity for a period of one year to ensure an orderly transition. Sangoma Technologies Corporation shares T are trading down $0.05 at $4.90.

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