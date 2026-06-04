403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
H/Advisors Names Carina Davidson Chief Executive Of US Operations
(MENAFN- PRovoke) NEW YORK-H/Advisors, the international corporate and financial communications unit of Havas, has named Carina Davidson as chief executive officer of its US operations, which includes offices in New York, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, Washington, DC, and San Francisco.
Davidson's appointment concludes a national search that considered both internal and external candidates.
Davidson previously served as Interim CEO and president and has held various leadership roles during her nearly 30-year tenure at the firm, which earlier this month transitioned to the H/Advisors brand from H/Advisors Abernathy. Predecessor agency Abernathy MacGregor was acquired by Havas in 2000.
Previously, Davidson worked at Edelman, specializing in crisis and public affairs.
She has experience advising boards and senior executives on communications strategies surrounding critical, high-stakes moments including corporate communications, investor relations, crisis management and M&A.
According to Stéphane Fouks, executive chairman of H/Advisors and executive vice-president, Havas.“As we scale H/Advisors in the US, our clients demand senior counsel and informed insights that are AI-enabled, relevant and provide quantifiable value to their organizations. Since stepping up as Interim CEO last year, Carina and her team have demonstrated those capabilities.”
H/Advisors now has a team of 1,500 professionals in more than 40 offices across Europe, America, APAC and the Middle East.
Davidson's appointment concludes a national search that considered both internal and external candidates.
Davidson previously served as Interim CEO and president and has held various leadership roles during her nearly 30-year tenure at the firm, which earlier this month transitioned to the H/Advisors brand from H/Advisors Abernathy. Predecessor agency Abernathy MacGregor was acquired by Havas in 2000.
Previously, Davidson worked at Edelman, specializing in crisis and public affairs.
She has experience advising boards and senior executives on communications strategies surrounding critical, high-stakes moments including corporate communications, investor relations, crisis management and M&A.
According to Stéphane Fouks, executive chairman of H/Advisors and executive vice-president, Havas.“As we scale H/Advisors in the US, our clients demand senior counsel and informed insights that are AI-enabled, relevant and provide quantifiable value to their organizations. Since stepping up as Interim CEO last year, Carina and her team have demonstrated those capabilities.”
H/Advisors now has a team of 1,500 professionals in more than 40 offices across Europe, America, APAC and the Middle East.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment