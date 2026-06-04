Pahlaj Nihalani Passes Away IMPPA Mourns Loss Of Veteran Producer

The Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) president Abhay Sinha mourned the demise of veteran producer Pahlaj Nihalani, saying that the film industry has "lost a good human being." Talking with ANI, the IMPPA president said Pahlaj Nihalani was a very good man. "The industry has lost a good human being, and he made many great films. He was the chairman of the Censor Board, where Pahlaj ji helped every producer. I had just gone to his place for the funeral. Shatrughan Sinha and his entire family were there. Saif Ali Khan, David Dhawan, Varun Dhawan, Govinda and all the big shots were there. He was a very good person."

Earlier, Pahlaj's family confirmed the news of his demise in a statement. "With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026, at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell."

Film fraternity pays last respects

Actor and director Tinu Verma recalled his family-like relationship with the late producer. "I used to go to his house. I started working with him in Shola Shabnam. I have worked with him in so many films. He had created an aura for himself in the industry. His way of working with actors, from Dharam ji to Chichi Bhaiya."

"He has seen the whole world. Such a big man in the industry. In every role, he had made a name for himself. Today, he is no more with us. It was a big loss for the industry. He was such a big distributor. He used to worship work and used to make films. His passion for making films, I have never seen in any producer. His involvement, from film making to editing, to release, he had his own involvement. He used to make films like his own child, and present them in theatres in public."

Pahlaj Nihalani was cremated in Mumbai on Thursday, with several members of the film fraternity gathering to pay their final respects. Several prominent personalities from the Hindi film industry attended the cremation ceremony to bid farewell to the veteran producer. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan arrived to pay his last respects. Bollywood actor Govinda, Varun Dhawan, along with his father David Dhawan, producer Boney Kapoor and others arrived to pay tribute to the late film producer.

A Look at Pahlaj Nihalani's Legacy

A well-known name in the Hindi film industry, Nihalani was associated with several successful commercial films over the years. He produced popular movies such as 'Ilzaam', 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Aankhen' and 'Andaz'.

Nihalani began his journey as a film producer in the early 1980s. His first production venture, 'Haathkadi', was released in 1982, followed by 'Aandhi-Toofan' in 1985. Apart from his contributions as a producer, Nihalani also served as the chairperson of the CBFC and remained an influential figure in the Indian film industry for decades. (ANI)

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