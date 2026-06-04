Gen Awards Communications Business To Wild Signal

MENAFN - PRovoke) CHICAGO - Consumer cybersecurity company Gen has named Wild Signal as its US and UK communications partner, selecting the newly launched agency co-founded by former Praytell founder Andy Pray and communications veteran Daria Dubois to support brands including Norton, Avast, LifeLock and MoneyLion.Wild Signal will lead media relations, executive visibility, creative campaigns, corporate communications, crisis support and AI search optimization efforts for Gen's portfolio of consumer brands. The agency will serve as the US hub for the account, working alongside UK partner Delphi.

The business was awarded following a review involving 11 agencies. Gen said it conducted the search as part of a periodic evaluation of its agency roster and selected Wild Signal based on its AI-focused approach and senior-level team.

The engagement began with a six-month scope covering the US and UK, with plans to extend the relationship based on performance.



According to Gen, the company was looking for a partner that could combine communications expertise with an understanding of how AI is changing the way consumers discover brands and information online.



"We've done a lot of work internally to transform how our comms team operates in the AI era, and we needed an agency that was building for the same future," said Jenna Torluemke, head of consumer brand and influencer communications at Gen.



"We searched for an agency partner that could truly be an extension of our team: bring both comms and AEO expertise, deliver creative and compelling ideas, be a match for our curiosity and delight in uncovering stories to tell, and help us better measure and demonstrate the impact of our work."