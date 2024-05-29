Orbus Software Expands to Meet Growing Demand in the Middle East with the Launch of New Qatar Platform Node

(MENAFN- Active DMC) Doha, Qatar – 28 May 2024: Orbus Software, a leading global provider of enterprise transformation solutions, today announces the launch of a new Qatar-based node for OrbusInfinity, the leading SaaS platform accelerating business transformation through enterprise architecture management.

The node meets the data residency requirements for Qatari government organisations and organisations in highly regulated sectors, such as banking and healthcare. A Doha Azure Data Centre connection also boosts the performance of the OrbusInfinity platform for its Qatar users.

The launch brings the total number of global OrbusInfinity nodes to nine, which include two nodes in the East and West of the U.S., Canada, the UK, the UAE, Australia, South Africa, and Western Europe.

Node availability is a significant boost in a region where enterprise architecture is increasingly being recognised as a strategic enabler of transformation, particularly to support the implementation of sustainability and green technology commitments. It is also being accelerated by government initiatives such as the Qatar NDS3, Qatar Digital Agenda and similar initiatives in worldwide, including Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Vision 2030 which requires government organisations to implement enterprise architecture

Gareth Burton, CEO, Orbus Software said: “We strive to meet our customers' data residency requirements, wherever they are in the world. Qatar is one of the Middle East’s fastest-growing economies and now all of its organisations – both in the public and private sectors – will be able to take advantage of our SaaS-based Enterprise Architecture platform safely in the knowledge that their data is being processed in line with their local data requirements.”

Rashed Al-Kaabi, Director of Application Development & Modernization at malomatia, Orbus Software’s strategic IT Services partner in Qatar, commented: “At Malomatia, we are proud of our proven track record in delivering successful enterprise architecture projects for numerous organizations; here at the State of Qatar. The launch of OrbusInfinity's new Qatar node further strengthens our strategic partnership with Orbus Software, enabling us to expand our offerings and provide more tailored solutions to our clients. This partnership will enhance our ability to support Qatari organizations in their digital transformation journeys, ensuring compliance with local data residency requirements and driving business transformation during this crucial period of national economic growth.”





