King Bestows Excellency Order For Royal Academy Of Culinary Arts

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah II awarded royal medal“Order of King Abdallah Ibn Al Hussein II for Excellence – First Class” for the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA) for its role in encouraging students to pursue vocational education and elevating it by providing culinary arts education with the latest technologies and methods, and meeting the needs of the labour market, according to a statement for The Jordan Times.



The Order was received from His Majesty by Wajeeh Oweis, RACA's chairman of the board of trustees during Jordan's 78th Independence Day ceremony at Husseiniya Palace.

Owais expressed that the royal medal is a distinguished badge of pride, symbolising RACA's outstanding achievements as a pivotal institution in the technical education sector for hospitality in Jordan and the region over the past years. We take immense pride in this recognition, especially as it coincides with Jordan's Independence Day and the Silver Jubilee celebrations of His Majesty the King's assumption of constitutional powers, the statement said.

Owais added that on this cherished occasion, marking the fifteenth anniversary of RACA, we pledge to His Majesty to continue our journey of excellence, ensuring that this institution remains a distinguished landmark in the education sector of our beloved Jordan, committed to His Majesty's noble vision of providing the highest standards of education and training in the region.

It is noteworthy that the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts is a Technical University College, established in 2008 following the vision of His Majesty, King Abdullah II, to raise the level of education in the Tourism and Hospitality Sector, and reorient young men and women toward education related to the technical market. RACA is a Certified Member of the Network of EHL-certified Schools and offers a Four-Year Bachelor's Degree in Food & Beverage Management and a Two-Year Diploma in Culinary Arts, according to the statement.