Pune: Two Engineering Students Killed After Truck Hits Them Driver Held After Escape Bid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Two engineering students riding a motorbike were killed after a truck knocked them down in Maharashtra's Pune city, police said on Tuesday.“The driver of the truck, after hitting the motorbike on Monday night, did not stop and tried to run away but was caught some distance away and arrested,” they said reported that the incident occurred at approximately 10:30 pm on Monday in the Chandan Nagar area along the Pune-Ahmednagar road. Three students, all in their early 20s and enrolled at an engineering college in the area, were en route to the Pune railway station, as stated by the police. Among them, two intended to travel to their hometown of Latur in Maharashtra Read: Pune Porsche Crash: 3-member govt panel to probe blood sample manipulation, crime branch recovers ₹3 lakh | 10 updates“While they were on the way, the truck hit their motorbike from the backside. A youth died on the spot, while another succumbed to injuries in a hospital,” Vimaltal police station's inspector Anand Khobre said.“After the accident, the truck driver did not stop and tried to escape, but was stopped by police and locals about 300 metres away,” the official said truck driver has been arrested and charged under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder, along with other pertinent sections, as per police reports. An ongoing investigation into the incident is being conducted, on May 19, a Porsche car reportedly operated by a 17-year-old boy collided with a motorbike in the Kalyani Nagar area, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals.(With input from PTI)

