Russian Troops Intensify Attacks Along Almost Entire Frontline

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the evening of 28 May, Russian troops increased the intensity of attacks along almost the entire frontline, with the number of combat engagements rising to 108.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , publishing operational information as of 20:00 on Tuesday, Ukrinform reports.

As of now, fighting is still ongoing in 18 areas.

"The most tense situation remains in the Pokrovske direction. The defence forces are holding back the onslaught and giving a decisive rebuff to the invaders," the General Staff said.

It is reported that in the Kharkiv sector, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian positions six times since the beginning of the day. Two assault operations are ongoing in the area of Vovchansk.

The Russian army continues to use guided aerial bombs (KAB), launching them from its territory without entering Ukrainian airspace. The invaders launched four more KABs at Vovchansk and three at Buhayivka from the direction of Shebekino, and twice hit Mala Danylivka with KABs from the direction of Belgorod.

In the Kupiansk sector, Russians attempted to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces 19 times. 17 attempts failed, two assaults near Petropavlivka and Druzhelyubivka are still ongoing. The situation is under control.

The enemy's losses in manpower in the Kupyansk sector since the beginning of the day have reached 35 people. Ukrainian defenders also destroyed one Russian artillery system in the same area, damaged one enemy tank, a vehicle and another artillery system.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled all 16 attacks by the Russian army. No positions were lost.

In the Siversky sector, Russian troops are active in the area of Bilohorivka. The number of combat engagements here has increased to eight. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled seven enemy attacks, and one more is ongoing. The situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Russian proxies have tried to improve their tactical position six times since the beginning of the day. All their attempts to advance were successfully repelled. The invaders dropped one guided aerial bomb on Druzhkivka.

10 out of 25 battles are still ongoing in the Pokrovske sector. The Russian army is attacking near Novooleksandrivka and Sokol.

Nine combat engagements took place in the Kurakhove sector since the beginning of the day. Eight of them have already been repelled by the Defence Forces, and one more is ongoing.

In the Vremivsk sector, Russian troops continue to try to push Ukrainian defenders in the area of Staromayorsk. Five enemy attacks have been repelled and one is still ongoing. Ukrainian defence forces are in control of the situation.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, since the beginning of the day, Russians have been trying to force Ukrainian defence units from their positions on the left bank of the Dnipro. A total of 10 combat engagements were registered there. Another battle continues in the area of Oleshky Pisky.

In other areas, the situation has not changed significantly.

As reported by Ukrinform, as of 16:30 on Tuesday, 76 firefights took place at the front .