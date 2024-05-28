Kuwaiti Al-Arabi Al-Sagheer Wins Award For Children Journalism

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DUBAI, May 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Al-Arabi Al-Sagheer magazine for children won a prestigious award on Tuesday for its role in raising awareness, and educating the young with its riveting content.

The Arab Media Award sponsored by vice president, prime minister and ruler of Dubai Mohammad bin Rashed Al-Maktoum is part of the Arab Media Summit and the Arab Media Forum.

Magazine Editor in Chief Ibrahim Al-Mulaifi voiced to KUNA his joy and gratitude for winning this significant award in children journalism category, adding that this a reflection of the hard work and dedication of the team.

Al-Mulaifi presented the win to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people and commended the unlimited support of the Information and Culture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi.

The award coincides with the largest media congregation in the region with some 4,000 participants including the most notable names in the industry. (end)

