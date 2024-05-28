Health Ministry Says All Hospitals In Rafah Are Out Of Service Amid Ongoing Israeli Incursion

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Gaza /PNN /

Medical sources reported that all hospitals in the Rafah Governorate, south of the Gaza Strip, were out of service, with the exception of Tal Al-Sultan Maternity Hospital.

The sources stressed that only Tal Sultan Maternity Hospital remains struggling to survive and continue providing service to patients.

Since the start of the attack on Rafah, six hospitals have been out of service in light of the continued Israeli incursion and its deliberate targeting of many hospitals and primary care centers.

It pointed out that the attacks led to the Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital, the Abu Al-Walid Central Clinic, the Rafah Field Hospital (2), the Kuwait Specialized Hospital, the Indonesian Field Hospital, and the Tal Al-Sultan Clinic being out of service.

Israeli attacks on hospitals and medical centers caused severe damage, killed a number of health personnel working in them, and made it more difficult for citizens to reach them.

UN and international organizations had previously warned that the occupation army would target the health system and medical staff in the Gaza Strip.