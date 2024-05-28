HIA Welcomes 325.1Mn Passengers Since Its Start Of Operations In 2014

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Hamad International Airport (HIA) is celebrating its 10th anniversary of connecting passengers to new experiences and memories, via Doha.

From May 2014 to May 2024, Hamad International Airport welcomed a total of 325.1mn passengers to its growing facility. The airport saw 2.1mn aircraft movements, carried 20.5mn tonnes of cargo and processed 258mn bags in 10 years. Qatar Airways' hub is currently serving over 45 airline partners – including 14 legacy airlines. The airport capacity grew to 58mn passengers per year after Phase A of the expansion in 2022 and currently serves over 200 destinations, including passenger, cargo, and chartered flight destinations.

Within the ten years of operations, the airport has triumphed as the 'World's Best Airport' three times at the Skytrax World Airport Awards and was ranked as the airport with the second-best air connectivity in the Middle East in Airport Council International's Air Connectivity Ranking 2023.

HIA is home to over 40 permanent art displays by local, regional and international artists and offers over 200 retail and dining outlets, including many world-firsts, and exclusives.

Qatar Airways Group chief executive officer, Badr Mohammed al-Meer, said:“The growth and global position of Hamad International Airport since the start of its operations is a prime example of how investing in our people and facilities, adopting innovative solutions, and fostering industry collaboration, leads to excellence. We have overcome multiple challenges and set industry standards that have helped us earn the title of the World's Best Airport. As the industry evolves, so will our operations and retail and hospitality experiences.”

HIA has prioritised training and development initiatives to nurture its skilled workforce through utilising big data and analytics to support talent development. Additionally, implementing the highest standards of service and safety at the workplace resulted in the airport achieving the ISO 45001 Occupational Health & Safety Management System Certificate from BSI over 70 nationalities, Hamad International Airport is constantly introducing new initiatives to harness innovative ideas to further enhance airport operations.

HIA has undergone a remarkable transformation with the significant expansion to its infrastructure, in November 2022, as the airport's terminal increased by 125,000m2. Nine projects were launched including an indoor tropical garden Orchard – part of the Central Concourse with a new transfer hall, Remote Transfer Baggage Facility and new lounges – including the Al Mourjan Garden Lounge, home to the only Louis Vuitton Lounge at an airport.

To support passengers and elevate their airport experience, HIA introduced multiple wayfinding solutions that was distributed across major touchpoints across its expansive terminal. By utilisng more than 65 QR codes and installing 40 digital devices, passengers at the airport can easily navigate to their gate or desired retail or dining outlet with ease.

HIA's Oryx Airport Hotel offers 100 rooms for passengers between flights or for short-term stays. Travellers also have a selection of 19 lounges to choose from. HIA has also introduced multiple industry firsts in its retail and F&B offering portfolio, including the first ever luxury beauty retreat - Dior Spa, the only Thom Browne's store, an Oreo café and Harrods Tea Room in an airport. In addition to multiple duty-free offering, the airport also offers flagship boutiques of Gucci, Burberry, Tiffany, and Bvlgari, among others.

HIA is fully committed to environmental sustainability, implementing initiatives to minimise its ecological footprint. The airport is constantly investing in innovative solutions that will improve its environmental performance, including collaborating with the industry in leading global efforts to control CO2 emissions to tackle climate change, meeting and exceeding industry best practices for air quality and preventing pollution and meeting compliance obligations.

Between 2022 – 2023, through its enhanced waste management system, approximately 40% of waste generated by airport operations was reused or recycled. HIA's dedicated wastewater treatment plant treats 100% of the airport's sewage and is working towards maintaining the use of treated sewage effluent for landscape irrigation – resulting in zero potable water used for irrigation and zero wastewater discharged to the sea.

