Turbo OTT: Netflix or Prime Video? Where to watch Mammootty's film

The Malayalam action-comedy film "Turbo," directed by Vysakh, features a screenplay penned by Midhun Manuel Thomas and is produced by Mammootty under his banner, Mammootty Kampany.

Mammootty, Raj B. Shetty, and Sunil all play prominent parts in the film. Christo Xavier wrote the music and background soundtrack.





While Vishnu Sarma handled the cinematography and Shameer Muhammed did the editing. "Turbo" was released in cinemas on May 23, 2024.

According to reports, after

its theatrical run, 'Turbo' will be released on Prime Video. The film is expected to hit OTT platforms within 45 to 60 days of its theatrical release.

The stated production cost of "Turbo" was ₹70 crore. Mammootty made the formal announcement for the film on October 24, 2023.

Principal photography began in Coimbatore in October 2023 and concluded on February 18, 2024.



Turbo Jose, an Idukki-based Jeep driver, meets difficulty, forcing him to migrate to Chennai. There, he falls involved with Indhulekha and her brother Jerry.

However, Jose is about to face a series of unexpected occurrences in Chennai, including individuals such as Vetrivel Shanmugha Sundaram.

