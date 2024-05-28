Les Roches Creates A Foundation To Drive Research And Improvement In The Hospitality Industry

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Marbella/Madrid, May 28, 2024. Les Roches, a leading institution in hospitality management education, has created the Spark X Foundation, a non-profit organization that will promote innovation, technology, and sustainability to improve both customer and employee experiences. Committed to inclusion, diversity, and a positive and lasting social impact, the foundation will base its mission on digital culture, sustainable development, acquiring new skills, and creating new opportunities.



Spark X Foundation will have two collegiate bodies, the ESG Advisory Board, composed of representatives from tourist destinations, associations, and federations, and the Strategy Advisory Board, made up of renowned professionals in different fields. Their work will enable collaboration and knowledge exchange between the industry, administration, and the educational community, fostering joint projects, business opportunities, and strategic alliances. The Advisory Boards, essential components for achieving the Foundation's goals and activities, will include Arturo Bernal, Minister of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Junta de Andaluca; Francisco de la Torre, Mayor of Mlaga; ngeles Muoz, Mayor of Marbella; Javier Gonzalez de la Lara y Sarria, President of CEA & CEM and Vice President of the Spanish Confederation of Business Organizations (CEOE); Maribel Rodriguez Gamero, Senior Vice President of the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC); Natalia Bayona, Executive Director of UN Tourism (UNWTO); Gonzaga Escauriaza, President of the Royal Spanish Golf Federation; Jos Luque, President of the Costa del Sol Hotel Entrepreneurs Association (Aehcos); Cristina Martn Blasi, Executive President of Luxury Spain; Francisco Jos Sardn, President of PREDIF; Mara Bravo, President of Global Gift Foundation; Mnica Esteban, Founder and President of Juegaterapia; as well as Dimas Gimeno, Executive President of WOW Concept; Jos ngel Preciados, CEO of ILUNION Hotels; Nuo de la Rosa, CEO of Air Europa; Joan Roca, Founder of El Celler de Can Roca; Mari Francis Pearroya, CEO of Holiday World (Grupo Pearroya); Lisardo Morn Urdiales, Managing Director of Tourism and Sport of Andaluca; Sonia Diez, President of EducAccion; Carlos Mateo, President of the Spanish Startup Association (AES); Ignacio Maluquer, CEO of Starlite; and Pedro Ruiz Aragoneses, CEO of Alma Carraovejas.

Moreover, the Spark X Universe network, composed of customer service organizers, industrial solution providers, academic institutions, public organizations, and associations, will lead solutions suitable for implementation in the industry.

Carlos Dez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches and President of Spark X Foundation, asserts: Hospitality needs to stay ahead to remain the primary economic source it is and to thrive in a constantly changing environment. With Spark X Foundation, we aim to create a meeting point where we can support and nurture new talent with the expertise offered by great industry leaders and the international business sector. Only through the union of all hospitality actors, debate, and interaction with innovation will it be possible to elevate the overall experience of both the customer and the employee to the highest level.

Spark X Foundation is part of Sommet Education, the prestigious hospitality education ecosystem that includes renown institutions such as Les Roches, Glion Institute of Higher Education, cole Ducasse, Invictus Education, and the Indian School of Hospitality.



Equal Opportunities and Economic Growth

Spark X Foundation will operate in four key areas:

Society: They will advocate for equal opportunities in the sector regardless of personal circumstances and democratize access to education through scholarships and training programs.



Planet: They will develop innovative solutions to minimize the environmental impact of the tourism industry through education based on environmental awareness, the use of clean technologies, and the adoption of sustainable management practices.



Industry: They will bring together different sector players to promote the exchange of ideas and dialogue on challenges, opportunities, and critical issues.



Cooperation: They will collaborate with professionals, companies, and institutions worldwide to tackle global problems and promote intercultural understanding, peace, and international cooperation.



Three Innovation Spaces

Spark X Foundation will be distributed across three interconnected spaces dedicated to the search and transfer of knowledge, interaction, and collaboration in idea development:

Innovation Hub: Representatives of federations and associations, public entities, and leading companies in products, services, and customer service will analyze challenges and develop innovative proposals.



Living Labs: The Les Roches campus and a series of selected destinations will become experiential training environments where students, teachers, consultants, and alumni will develop solutions aimed at improving customer and employee experiences.



X Center: This is the bridge between research and its practical application, reflecting the industry's evolution. In this space, both students and industry professionals with established careers will train in the latest trends and technological advances.



As part of its support for emerging talent, the foundation will have an acceleration program for disruptive startups that create positive change in the hospitality sector. This program will offer comprehensive support, advice, mentoring, and access to resources and facilities so that startups can reach their full potential. Additionally, they will organize forums, talks, and summits that will serve as a space for exchanging ideas and connecting with other industry leaders.



About Les Roches



Les Roches is a bespoke experience to educate tomorrow's leaders in hospitality. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality and Tourism Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, UAE and China, as well as partner campus in near New Delhi.



Les Roches ranks in the top 5 in the worlds higher education institutions for hospitality and leisure management (QS World University Rankings by Subject, 2024).

