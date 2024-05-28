Azerbaijani Ambassador Highlights Strong Jordan-Azeri Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 28 (Petra) -- Azerbaijani Ambassador to Amman, Ildar Salimov, commended Jordan's efforts under King Abdullah II in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza through airdrops and land routes.In an interview with the Jordan News Agency on Azerbaijan's National Day, Ambassador Salimov highlighted the growing political relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan, marked by numerous mutual visits and discussions on cooperation in various fields, including politics, economics, military, science, education, culture, tourism, and agriculture. He emphasized the legal foundation supporting these expanding relations.Salimov noted the mutual support between the two countries in bilateral and international forums and expressed gratitude for Jordan's stance on Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, in line with international legitimacy.He affirmed Azerbaijan's continued support for Jordan's position on the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, advocating for an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital based on the 1967 borders. He also underscored the significance of the Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's holy sites.The ambassador outlined various cooperation mechanisms, including political consultations held in Amman last May, with plans for another round in Baku before the year's end.He revealed that 60 cooperation agreements exist between the two nations across multiple sectors, highlighting the joint governmental committee for trade, economic, and technical cooperation, which will meet for the fourth time this year in Baku.Trade between Jordan and Azerbaijan ranged between $4-5 million over the past two years. Salimov emphasized the potential for increased tourism cooperation, given both countries' rich cultural and historical heritage, and the growing interest of Jordanian and Azerbaijani tourists.Azerbaijan has participated in the Jerash Festival of Culture and Arts several times, with cultural exchange days held in Amman and Baku recently. Salimov reiterated Azerbaijan's commitment to the Palestinian cause, as expressed by First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva at the "One Heart for Palestine" conference in Istanbul.He reaffirmed Azerbaijan's support for the two-state solution based on international legal standards, including UN Security Council resolutions, and its practical steps toward conflict resolution during its presidency of the Non-Aligned Movement.Azerbaijan calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and international measures to protect innocent lives, adhering to the principles of international law and UN resolutions, he said.Salimov stressed that Azerbaijan, as a responsible member of the Islamic world, will continue to support a just and sustainable solution to the Palestinian issue, aligned with the values of brotherhood and true Islamic principles.Azerbaijan has allocated $2 million in financial aid to UNRWA to support its services to civilians. Salimov acknowledged Jordan's critical role in the region, hosting approximately two million Palestinian refugees, and its active participation in resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.The ambassador extended congratulations to King Abdullah II, the Jordanian people, and the government on the 78th anniversary of Jordan's independence, wishing the Kingdom peace, security, stability, and prosperity.