ANAMA Employee Injured In Landmine Blast In Aghdam

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

On May 28, a mine incident occurred in the territory of thevillage of Sirkhavand in the Aghdam district, Azernews reports thatAzerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Agencyfor Mine Action (ANAMA) said in a joint statement.

The statement mentioned that an employee of the Azerbaijan'sMine Action Agency (ANAMA) Yusubov Hasil Eldar oglu, born in 1997,while on duty in the Sirkhavand village was hit by anti-personnelmine, resulting in traumatic amputation of his left leg ankle.

He was promptly evacuated to the hospital.