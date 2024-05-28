UAE Invests In AI To Enhance Industrial Productivity And Efficiency - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Fireside chat addresses massive potential of AI applications to completely transform industry and add billions to GDP.

Abu Dhabi-UAE: Artificial intelligence (AI) is set to catalyze the UAE's industrial transformation and significantly boost productivity, flexibility and sustainability over the next decade according to experts speaking today at the Make it in the Emirates (MIITE) Forum taking place in Abu Dhabi.

In a fireside chat titled 'Advancing the AI Revolution: Implementing new computing paradigms in real-world industrial settings' moderated by Dan Murphy from CNBC, His Excellency Faisal Al Bannai, Advisor to the UAE President on Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs, highlighted the importance of the UAE's efforts and aspirations in AI. He also emphasized the UAE's policies to solidify its position in AI, with data becoming a key driver in supporting various sectors and rapid technological advancements.

His Excellency discussed the launch and the ongoing development of the Falcon large language model (LLM), the importance of international cooperation in promoting AI in all sectors, and the implementation of new computing models in industrial applications. He furthermore underscored the importance of the UAE's continued investment in AI to boost productivity, industrial efficiency, and the caliber of local industries.

The MIITE Forum, organized by MoIAT in collaboration with ADDED and ADNOC, takes place from 27-28 May. Under the theme 'Invest. Innovate. Grow', the annual platform showcases enablers and investment opportunities across the UAE's industrial sector, highlighting flagship initiatives including the Technology Transformation Program (TTP).

About the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology:

The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) was established in July 2020 to boost the industrial sector's contribution to the UAE's GDP and drive sustainable industrial development. The ministry was formed by combining the Office of the Minister of State for Advanced Technology, the Emirates Authority for Standardization and Metrology (ESMA), and the industrial department of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure.

MoIAT is responsible for formulating policies, laws, and programs that attract foreign direct investment, enhance national added value, support entrepreneurship, create jobs, attract talents, upskill national cadres, promote exports and raise the competitiveness of products manufactured in the UAE. To achieve these objectives, MoIAT has created an advanced national quality infrastructure system.

MoIAT leverages its expertise, capabilities, and resources to strengthen the national industrial ecosystem by facilitating the establishment of industrial zones, promoting the adoption of advanced technologies and the integration of Fourth Industrial Revolution solutions and enabling the growth of priority sectors as well as industries of the future. The ministry's work contributes to national efforts to build a diversified, knowledge-based economy and achieve industrial self-sufficiency.